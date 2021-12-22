Police in Coral Gables arrest registered sex offender for assaulting elderly woman in parking garage

A woman was exercising early Sunday morning in Coral Gables when she was grabbed and sexually assaulted.

She was able to eventually get away.

Police have since arrested 34-year-old Gary Arroliga.

The incident happened on Southwest 8th Street.

Police say the elderly woman was exercising when Arroliga grabbed her by the neck and forced her into a nearby parking garage.

According to police, a car passing by interrupted the crime, allowing the victim to get away.

Detectives said the suspect chased the victim for a block.

Police identified the suspect right away and put him under surveillance before bringing him in.

“The suspect has been known to commit these kind of acts before,” said Coral Gables Police Sgt. Alejandro Escobar. “Our criminal investigative unit is trying to link him with other possible victims.”

Police say he may be linked to as many as two other victims.

Arroliga is also a registered sex offender and was released from prison earlier this year.