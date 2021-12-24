75º
Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Homestead

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Homestead, Miami-Dade County
Police are searching for 13-year-old Ada Portilla. (FDLE)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Friday afternoon for a 13-year-old girl from Homestead.

Authorities are searching for Ada Portilla. They describe the girl as 5-foot-3, 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 18000 block of Southwest 352nd Street in Homestead wearing a green and beige Star Wars jumpsuit.

Authorities said she might be traveling in a black Mitsubishi.

Portilla has been missing since Dec. 17.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Portilla, or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami Police Department at 305-715-3300.

