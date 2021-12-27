Police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist that occurred Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 51st Street.

City of Miami police spokesman Mike Vega said the bicyclist, identified only as a Black man in his 40s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Northwest 12th Avenue was shut down between Northwest 48th Street and 52nd Street after the incident.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 8:30 a.m. as police tape blocked off the roadway.

A description of the vehicle that struck the victim was not immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.