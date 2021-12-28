Artist to paint tribute to Virgil Abloh in Wynwood

MIAMI – Kyle Holbrook, an artist from Pittsburgh, is painting a tribute to Virgil Abloh, the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear.
Holbrook was using a scissor lift to paint a mural on Monday along Northwest Fifth Avenue, between Northwest 35th and 36th streets in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.
Abloh, who founded the Off-White fashion brand, died on Nov. 28 of cancer and LVMH presented his last menswear collection on Nov. 30 at Miami’s Virginia Key.
According to Holbrook, Louis Wolfson II and Pinnacle commissioned the mural of Abloh, and PPG paints supplied the materials.
