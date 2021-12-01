Virgil Abloh’s artistic genius takes over the Miami Marine Stadium

Virgil Abloh stands on the runway during the Off-White Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show on July 4, 2021 in Paris, France.

MIAMI – Virgil Abloh’s genius took over the enclosed area of Miami’s marine stadium on Tuesday night in Virginia Key.

All of Louis Vuitton’s guests arrived from Biscayne Bay in boats. Ye, better known as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Joe Jonas, and Erykah Badu were among the celebrities in attendance.

The lights turned off. Relaxing music played under the calming tone of Abloh’s voice. The civil engineer and architect turned DJ and fashion designer left a recording with his wisdom.

“There is no limit. Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

Virgil Abloh performs onstage on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

A rainbow was glowing over the stadium. The fire of a red hot air balloon was glowing and there were fireworks. The Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Show was the son of Ghanaian immigrants’ last. It was also the French fashion house’s first in the United States since it was founded in 1854.

The LV monogram was on the gray walls of the former Miami graffiti “penit.” On the gray runway, the models wore sneakers. Elements of pop art interacted with hip-hop culture cohesively.

Virgil Abloh walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

There were crisp white jackets in different lengths. A turquoise coat was pleaded like an Irish man’s skirt. There were playful man purses in different sizes. He used bright neon and ombre for contrast.

At the end of the show, the father of two didn’t walk out to bow out. He died of cancer on Sunday in Chicago.

Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019. He had been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection since 2018 and he had founded his Off-White label in 2013.

As part of the LV tribute in Miami, drones deployed for a light show with a short message in red: “Virgil was here.”

