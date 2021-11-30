Art Basel Miami Beach hosts 2 days of private viewings before public opening

After two years of cancelations during the pandemic, Art Basel Miami Beach returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center where leading galleries from around the world have been renting exhibit spaces since the fair first started in 2002.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After two years of cancelations during the pandemic, Art Basel Miami Beach returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center where leading galleries from around the world have been renting exhibit spaces since the fair first started in 2002.

The modern and contemporary art comes from New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Seoul, Brussels, Shanghai, Milan, Madrid, Taipei, Zurich, Singapore, Munich, Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Cologne, Rome, and other cities in the hemisphere.

“There is nothing more exciting and interesting than this fair,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

More than 250 exhibitors will showcase sculptures, digital works, photography, and paintings on Tuesday and Wednesday during invitation-only viewings. The show opens to the public for ticket holders from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Ad

Art Basel Miami Beach opens for invitation-only viewings on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Art patrons and VIP cardholders from around the world will be in search of the new generation of emerging stars. The fair is also associated with events outside of Miami Beach such as a brunch on Thursday at the Bakehouse Art Complex in Miami’s Wynwood.

At the convention center, attendees age 12 or older must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccination or recovery. Gelber and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the safety measures are satisfactory.

“We are still in the pandemic, no question, and we understand that because of people’s failure to take the vaccine all around the world these new variants will keep appearing ... we are taking the precautions,” Levine Cava said.

Ad

Art Basel Miami Beach is open for private viewings on Tuesday and Wednesday at the convention center. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Both Gelber and Levine Cava have acknowledged the fair’s growing economic impact annually for the region. The network of satellite fairs, local gallery exhibits, and events have expanded into Miami Art Week. Marketing companies have recognized the product-placement opportunity and have strengthened their presence over the years.

Aside from South Beach, the Design District will also have more traffic. Fashion designers’ after-parties will include glamourous guests such as Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Olivia Rodrigo. Late-night parties at clubs, hotels, restaurants, and yachts will include performances by stars such as Lizzo, Cardi B, Kaskade, and Kid Cudi.

Convention center tickets are only available online. A day ticket for attendees aged 12 to 62 is $65 and $50 for students or attendees aged 62 or older. There are also free exhibits online that require a virtual reality headset.

Ad

Related story: Get Your Basel On: It’s Miami Art Week

Related social media