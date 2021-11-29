Get Your Basel On: It’s Miami Art Week

At the Art Basel fair in Switzerland, visitors wear masks, which will be required at the Art Basel Miami Beach show 2021. Vaccination card or current negative COVID test will also be required.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It’s not just Basel anymore. It’s an entire week where movers and shakers in the art world converge on the Magic City for Miami Art Week, which officially runs from Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5. But, unofficially, things are already opening all around town.

The big daddy is still Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The 2021 edition is Art Basel’s first in-person fair in Miami Beach since 2019, but it’s back and as big as ever with 253 galleries from around the globe showing off everything from rare and historical masterpieces to new pieces by today’s emerging artists.

“There is enormous excitement within the art world on both sides of the Atlantic about Art Basel Miami Beach 2021,” Marc Spiegler, Global Director of Art Basel, said. “Not only because it’s our first fair in two years in the Americas, but also because the show has never before featured such a diverse range of voices.

Across the street from Art Basel is Design Miami, returning this year again under its enclosed air-conditioned tent. The collectibles’ fair has a focus on 20th and 21st century furniture, lighting and objets d’art.

Art Miami, Miami’s oldest fair returns for its 31st edition. It’s the second largest fair to Basel. Art Miami always features some of the best blue chips and this year, it’s bringing out Botero and Picasso. David Benrimon Fine Art Gallery in Manhattan will be bringing a Picasso valued at $16 million and another highly regarded work, which will fetch millions by Colombian artist Fernando Botero.

There’s so much around town, too, from galleries to grass-roots show. One not to be missed is local artists displaying collaborations at the Seven Seas Hotel at 5940 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, called “Together,” where visitors go in and out of different motel rooms to see art.

Here’s a guide to Art Basel Miami Beach and other happenings during Art Week.

Art Basel Miami Beach

Private days by invitation only: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

First Choice VIP, Tuesday, Nov. 30: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Preview VIP cardholders, 4 to 8 p.m.

First Choice and Preview VIP Cardholders, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vernissage by Invitation Only: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 4 to 8 p.m.

Public Days: Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. 6 p.m.

Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach.

Tickets, $50-$65.

www.artbasel.com/miami-beach

Aqua Art Miami, Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

www.aquaartmiami.com

Art Miami and CONTEXT Miami, One Herald Plaza at Northeast 14th Street, Miami.

www.art-miami.com and www.contextartmiami.com

Design Miami, Meridian Avenue at 19th Street, across from the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach.

www.designmiami.com

INK Miami Art Fair, Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.

www.inkartfair.com

New Art Dealers Alliance, NADA, Ice Palace Studios, 1400 North Miami Ave., Miami.

www.newartdealers.org

Pinta Miami, Mana Wynwood, 2217 Northwest Fifth Ave., Miami.

www.pintamiami.com

Red Dot Art Fair, Mana Wynwood, 2217 Northwest Fifth Ave., Miami.

www.reddotartfair.com

Scope Miami Beach, On the beach. Scope Pavilion, 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach.

www.scope-art.com

Spectrum Miami Art Show, Mana Wynwood, 2217 Northwest Fifth Ave., Miami.

www.spectrum-miami.com.

Untitled Art Fair, in tent on beach along Ocean Drive at 12th St., Miami Beach.

www.untitledartfairs.com

Volta Miami, 1348 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

www.voltaartfairs.com/miami

Other shows not to miss

Art of Black Miami, exhibitions at venues across the city.

www.artofblackmiami.com

“Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum”: Opens Nov. 30 through April 17, 2022. Philip and Patricia Frost Museum, 10975 Southwest 17th St., Miami. www.frost.fiu.edu.

Flagler Street Art Festival

www.flaglerstreetartfestival.com

Fresh Goods Gallery at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 Northwest 32nd St., Miami. www.bacfl.org

HistoryMiami: “It’s a Miami Thing: Highlights from Our Collection,” 101 W. Flagler St., Miami. Historymiami.org

Locust Projects, Design District alternative art space.

www.locustprojects.org

Miami Mural Festival, presented by Mana Public Arts.

www.305muralfestival.com

Museum of Art and Design, downtown Miami Freedom Tower

www.moadmdc.org

Together, multi-format art platform during Miami Art Week, local artists exhibiting at Art Deco hotel, Seven Seas Hotel, 5940 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. Tickets here.

COVID-19 protocols are in place at the big fairs, which require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test and mask wearing.