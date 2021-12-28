Man, 35, arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI – A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday following a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.

George Luis Amparo faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a death.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 51st Street in Miami.

City of Miami police spokesman Mike Vega said the bicyclist, identified only as a Black man in his 40s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 8:30 a.m. as police tape blocked off the roadway and removed the bike from the area, which had one of its wheels missing.

Police said the vehicle that struck the victim was a black Nissan Rogue with severe damage to its frontend.

During a Tuesday morning hearing, Amparo’s defense attorney asked a Miami-Dade County judge to place Amparo on house arrest as he has had no prior arrests.

The judge declined, setting bond at $10,000.

If he posts bail, Amparo will not be permitted to drive.