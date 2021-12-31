Families attend vigil to grieve for 2 slain girls, pray for 3 hospitalized

Four families have been grieving in anguish since a man plowed into a group of children who were on the sidewalk on Monday in Wilton Manors.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Four families have been grieving in anguish since a man plowed into a group of children who were on the sidewalk on Monday in Wilton Manors.

Detectives said Sean Greer was driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord when he struck six children along Ninth Ave., between Northwest 26th and 24th streets, and fled.

Two-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Paris Kylie Jones died. Four were injured including 2-year-old Audre Fleming, 9-year-old Draya Fleming, 9-year-old Laziyah Stukes, and 10-year-old Johnathan Carter.

A man is accused of plowing into this group of children on Monday in Wilton Manors. Two girls died and four children were injured. (Courtesy family photo)

Tyricka Williams is grieving for her daughter Andrea and praying for her daughter Draya to recover.

“My baby, she was a precious jewel on this earth,” she said during a news conference.

There was a vigil in memory of Andrea and Paris on Thursday night, as Draya and Laziyah remained hospitalized in critical condition. Johnathan was also hospitalized, and doctors expect him to recover. Audre was back home.

“Draya, she’s still fighting for her life so I need you all to pray for her.”

Greer, 27, faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

Families in need of support set up fundraisers

Laziyah Stukes, 9, is among the four children who were injured during a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors. (Courtesy family photo)