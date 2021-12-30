A mother’s pain: 1 child killed in hit-and-run crash, another fights for life in hospital

A horrific hit and run crash took the life of one of Tyricka Williams' daughters, while the other is clinging to life in a hospital.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Tyricka Williams calls her six-year-old daughter Andrea, a “precious jewel on earth.”

Williams is heartbroken after a horrific hit and run crash in Wilton Manors left Andrea Fleming dead and her other, daughter, 9-year-old Draya Fleming, in critical condition.

On Wednesday, the accused driver that killed 2 children and injured 4 on Monday faced a Broward County judge on Wednesday.

In a violent outburst during his first appearance in court, the 27-year-old got belligerent as a judge read through 14 charges.

Investigators say it was Sean Greer, 27, who lives behind where the crash happened, that was driving a 2009 gray Honda Accord southbound in the 2400 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue shortly after 2:45 p.m. Monday.

BSO investigators said Greer was behind a Broward County Transit bus that stopped to drop off a passenger. As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, Greer failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, deputies said.

Ad

Greer then veered right and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk at 2417 N.W. Ninth Ave. — striking the group of children, according to investigators. He then sped off and fled southbound, police say.

The judge said Wednesday the court found probable cause to all 14 counts against Greer.

Williams said her children were visiting their father and his children who live next to the crash scene.

“I lost a daughter and one is fighting for her life. I’m broken . . . this side for the baby who is dead and this side has to stay strong for the baby who’s fighting for her life,” Williams told Local 10 News.

She said her daughter, Draya, who remains in the hospital, is in a coma with a swollen brain.

The other children who were injured in the crash were Johnathan Carter, 10, Laziyah Stokes, 9, and Audre Fleming, 2. Paris Kylie Jones, 5, died from her injuries.

A GoFundMe page for 6-year-old Andrea Fleming who was hit and killed in the crash and for sister Draya was set up by Williams. “How am I going to plan a funeral while visiting my other daughter in the hospital who doesn’t know her little sister has passed away?”

Ad

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the mother of the other child killed, Paris Kylie Jones. “These children were honestly enjoying a walk to the park abiding by the traffic and on the sidewalk like innocent pedestrians and were accompanied by an adult,” the mother writes.