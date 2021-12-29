Driver accused of hit and run that killed 2 children has outburst at hearing

The 27-year-old driver who is accused of killing two children appeared before a judge on Wednesday, but had an outburst saying, "You can't keep me in this place."

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – The driver accused of killing two children and injuring four in a Wilton Manors hit and run appeared in a videoconference hearing in Broward County Court on Wednesday to face multiple charges. The 27-year-old identified as Sean Charles Greer had an outburst as the charges were read.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said it was Greer that was driving the 2009 Honda Accord sedan that killed two children, leaving them for dead on a sidewalk.

After the judge read all 14 counts and the prosecution mentioned that Greer was on probation when the crash occurred, the accused driver appeared to walk away from the podium during the Zoom hearing. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies moved him back to the podium, where he scuffled with them and shouted, “You can’t make me stay here!” He was removed from the room.

A deputy told the judge that Greer “stepped away. He didn’t want to come back . . . in front of the judge.”

Witnesses said Greer was driving southbound in the 2400 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue (Powerline Road), between Northwest 24th and 26th streets, shortly after 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The two children who died were identified as 5-year-old Kylie Jones and 6-year-old Andrea Fleming. Deputies said there were also four children injured: Two 9-year-old girls, a 2-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old boy.

BSO investigators said Greer was behind a Broward County Transit bus that stopped to drop off a passenger. As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, Greer failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, deputies said.

Greer then veered right and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk at 2417 N.W. Ninth Ave. — striking the group of children, according to investigators, then sped off and fled southbound.

According to an arrest form, a woman interviewed by police said that Greer had told her: “I f----- up, and my bumper came off and caused a crash.” The woman said he asked: “if the cops come by don’t them them whose car that is.” The woman said that the defendant’s mother came to pick him up and he left the car behind.

Deputies said that evidence left at the scene — the car’s bumper front bumper had fallen off and was located at the scene of the crash — and other information led police to a damaged vehicle on Northwest Ninth Lane in Wilton Manors. It was there they found a car that had damage, which they said was consistent with the crash, and the front bumper was also missing from the vehicle.

Deputies said Greer, who was on probation for burglary in Broward County and possession of THC, confessed to the hit-and-run. He was arrested Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the mother of the 5-year-old who died. “These children were honestly enjoying a walk to the park abiding by the traffic and on the sidewalk like innocent pedestrians and were accompanied by an adult,” the mother writes.