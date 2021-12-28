Search continues for hit-and-run driver who plowed into 6 children, killing 2

A driver remains at large Tuesday, a day after striking six children in Wilton Manors, killing two of them.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – The search continues Tuesday for a driver who police say struck six children in Wilton Manors on Monday, killing two of them and sending the other four to the hospital.

One of the victims is just 1 year old.

“This is truly a horrific event, especially so close to the holidays,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said.

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 24th Street.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said the driver never stopped to help.

Two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

“People from the community lifted the car off the children,” a nearby resident said through tears.

First responders arrived at the scene to find six children who had been struck.

“Our units transported four children this afternoon to Broward Health. Two were pronounced deceased here on-scene,” Gollan said during a news conference Monday.

WATCH BELOW: Monday afternoon press conference on fatal hit-and-run crash

Upset family members rushed to check on their loved ones at the hospital, who according to officials are just 1, 2, 6 and 9 years old.

“The children that have been transported are in various stages, some of those are critical,” Gollan said.

As deputies continue searching for the driver involved, the victims’ loved ones are now forced to mourn the loss of their children at a time when most families are coming together to celebrate.

“I can’t imagine what these families are going through, and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Gollan said.

The car involved in the hit-and-run crash is believed to be a newer-model, dark gray Honda Civic with major front-end damage and a detached bumper.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.