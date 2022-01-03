WATCH LIVE: DeSantis calls on federal government to allow states to directly purchase monoclonal antibody treatments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday morning at the Broward Health Medical Center Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, at which time he called on the federal government to allow states to directly purchase monoclonal antibody treatments.

The governor acknowledged that the majority of COVID-19 cases in South Florida appear to be related to the omicron variant, which he said monoclonal antibody treatments are possibly less effective against, however he said the delta variant also continues to be an ongoing issue amid the pandemic and the antibody treatments continue to be much needed.

DeSantis said if there is even a 50% chance that the treatments work against omicron cases, then we should prioritize getting those treatments to our hospitals.

The governor’s appearance comes as he has been largely absent from public view in the last couple of weeks amid the record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor did speak at a public event Friday night at the Miami Baptist Church in West Kendall, but he did not address the surge in covid cases.

Before the holidays, DeSantis signed legislation that made it difficult for public schools to adjust safety measures to the higher positivity rate.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Thursday that adults would be required to wear face masks when schools reopen after the break.

Masks are also now required for all vendors and visitors at Broward County public schools.

On Dec. 17, DeSantis and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo held a news conference in Ocala to promote monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-29.

“We are not going to indulge in any of the insanity that you are starting to see again in other parts of the country,” DeSantis said.