South Florida schools finding ways to mitigate against staffing shortages

MIAMI – South Florida’s school districts are finding ways to cover staffing shortages amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In Miami-Dade County, 2,110 instructional personnel, including counselors, were out Monday. That’s compared to 1,333 on the first day back in 2021.

On Tuesday, district officials said 1,700 instructional staff members called out sick, compared to 700 last year.

Dozens of school bus drivers also called out this week in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, causing some delays with transportation.

Miami-Dade’s student attendance was also at 82.4% on Monday, compared to 88.8% on the return date last January.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said they have deployed personnel who have educational certification, like support staff, coaches, supervisors and administrators, to fill in the shoes of absent teachers/

“Principals are being able to bring in substitute teachers for the day. When they cannot, that’s when we then deploy the supplemental individuals into the classroom,” he said.

Carvalho said 70 employees have been deployed so far.

“From yesterday to today, we saw a significant decline in the number of teacher absences,” he said. “We believe that some teachers were out with COVID, others were out because they needed to supervise their children who may have been impacted by COVID themselves. I think that leading to the end of this week, we will continue to see a decline in absences, but we have contingency plans in place to mitigate against this phenomenon should there be a need to do so.”

The superintendent said every student is receiving instruction and is being properly supervised, regardless whether their regular teacher is in the classroom.

He said he’s hopeful that a decline in the number of absences will continue.

“I do believe that the vast majority of the individuals who are out are either diagnosed with COVID, particularly omicron, or they have a relative with whom they have contact with that was diagnosed,” Carvalho said.

Because of new state laws, districts are limited in what they can do when it comes to COVID safety protocols, like masking.

Students cannot be forced to wear them.

In Miami-Dade, all adults entering public school facilities are currently mandated to wear masks, while only vendors and visitors are required to wear face coverings at Broward County schools.