Car breaks into pieces following violent fatal crash in Hollywood

Parker Branton, Reporter

Two people were killed after a violent crash in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Two people were killed after a car crash in Broward County early Sunday morning.

It happened near the intersection of North 32nd Avenue Johnson Street in Hollywood.

A red Dodge Viper was split in half after it smashed into a tree and busted through a fence.

Roads were wet from overnight rain, which may have contributed to the single-vehicle crash.

A homeless man named Daniel was sleeping on a bus step bench located behind the aforementioned tree when the crash occurred. The tree may very well have saved his life.

Daniel suffered a cut to his head from car debris, but is expected to be okay.

The identities of the victims are not known, just that they were a man and a woman.

