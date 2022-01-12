Grieving mother shares video of hit-and-run crash ‘miracle’

Laziyah Stukes, 9, is among the four children who were injured during a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Amid her grief, Tyricka Williams said she has witnessed a miracle. She shared a video of her daughter playing at the hospital.

Williams set up a GoFundMe fundraiser after a hit-and-run crash killed her 6-year-old daughter Andrea Fleming and injured her 9-year-old daughter Draya Fleming in December.

“Every morning I wake up I can’t tell my children to get up for school. I see kids walking going to school and my kids are not coming home to me,” Williams said.

Sean Greer is facing charges in the hit-and-run crash that also killed 5-year-old Paris Kylie Jones and injured four other children who were walking on the sidewalk on Northwest Ninth Avenue near 24th Street in Wilton Manors.

Williams said the video shows Draya is recovering and she attributes this to her angel Andrea.

“She (Draya) could say words. She cleared her throat and said, ‘Mom, I’m tired I want to go home. I want to go home, mom.’”

Williams said she knows it’s going to be difficult for Draya to go back to a home without her best friend there. She said she is grateful.

“She is going to make it through because she’s a fighter,” Williams said. “My baby girl is coming home. She is coming home.”