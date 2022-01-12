New York man extradited to Broward after bicyclist killed last year in crash

WESTON, Fla. – A 24-year-old man from Syracuse, New York, was extradited to Broward County Tuesday to face charges in connection with a crash in Weston that left a bicyclist dead last year.

Oion Johnson was arrested in New York in December. He faces charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving resulting in damage to property or a person.

According to his arrest report, Johnson claimed that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel of a 2014 Kia Optima on May 23, 2021, after getting little to no sleep within the 36 hours prior to the crash that left Sunny LaValle, 44, dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Johnson had also consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the crash, and a witness told deputies that Johnson acknowledged that he had lowered the window while driving in an effort to stay awake.

Ad

According to the arrest report, Johnson struck LaValle around 8 a.m. that morning as she was riding her bicycle in the 3200 block of Bonaventura Boulevard.

Authorities said LaValle was riding in the designated bicycle lane at the time of the crash.

Authorities said they had probable cause to arrest Johnson due to his admission that he was having trouble staying awake prior to the crash, along with his “intermittent consumption of alcoholic beverages” prior to the crash.

He appeared in court Wednesday morning and was ordered held in lieu of a $60,000 bond. If he posts bond, he will be permitted to return to New York as he awaits trial, however, he will have to surrender his passport and won’t be allowed to drive or consume alcohol or intoxicants of any kind.