Man arrested in New York over crash killing mother in Weston

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Parker Branton, Reporter

Emily Hales, Assignment Desk Editor

Man arrested in New York and faces charges in a fatal hit-and-run in Weston. The victim was a 44-year-old mother who was riding her bicycle.

WESTON, Fla. – Sunny LaValle left her Broward County home to ride her bicycle about 8 a.m. and she never came back.

A driver struck the 44-year-old mother along the southbound lanes of Bonaventure Boulevard on May 23 in Weston.

LaValle died at the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives identified the driver as 24-year-old Oion Syvell Johnson.

Nearly seven months after the fatal crash, deputies found him in New York. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive task force arrested him in Syracuse.

