Man arrested in New York over crash killing mother in Weston

Man arrested in New York and faces charges in a fatal hit-and-run in Weston. The victim was a 44-year-old mother who was riding her bicycle.

WESTON, Fla. – Sunny LaValle left her Broward County home to ride her bicycle about 8 a.m. and she never came back.

A driver struck the 44-year-old mother along the southbound lanes of Bonaventure Boulevard on May 23 in Weston.

LaValle died at the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives identified the driver as 24-year-old Oion Syvell Johnson.

Nearly seven months after the fatal crash, deputies found him in New York. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive task force arrested him in Syracuse.