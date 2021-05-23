Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after they said a car hit someone who was riding a bicycle in Weston.

The vehicle, a grey sedan which remained at the scene, had a smashed windshield.

It is not known whether the driver of that vehicle also remained at the scene.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of Bonaventure Boulevard near South Post Road.

The injuries sustained by the victim were so serious, they had to be rushed to a helicopter by a helicopter.

Deputies have not released any information on the condition of the victim, whether they have anyone in custody or if the driver remained at the scene.