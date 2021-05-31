EXCLUSIVE: Family members of cyclist killed in Weston want driver held accountable

WESTON, Fla. – A family is demanding justice after a 44-year-old Broward mom was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle in Weston.

“Sunny was like her name, loved by so many people,” said Cheri Surloff, the victim’s mother, on Monday.

Surloff and her family are heartbroken, because on May 23, her daughter Sunny LaValle was killed. LaValle was hit by a car while she rode her bike along Bonaventure Boulevard.

Surloff said LaValle was always a cautious rider who stuck to the bike lanes, but she claims the driver who hit her, wasn’t even on the street at the time.

“It wasn’t a car in a lane, it was someone driving off-road!” Surloff said.

Tire tracks and evidence paint were still visible a week later. They seem to show Oion Syvell Johnson drove a significant distance on the grass shoulder, before swerving back toward the roadway.

Johnson, 24, has not been charged with any crime, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

A friend of LaValle’s sent Local 10 News a video she took, showing a clip from Johnson’s Facebook at a club just hours before the crash. A few days later, an Instagram story was posted, showing him drinking at another bar with friends.

Surloff said Johnson’s posts since the crash have showed no remorse about killing her daughter, and she wants him held accountable.

“I know it won’t bring her back, nothing will bring my Sunny back, but I can’t have Gabie growing up and saying the man that killed my mother was sleeping and now he’s frolicking in some club,” said Surloff.

Local 10′s Ian Margol reached out to Johnson for a comment on Monday, but did not receive a response.