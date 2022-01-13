Miami Beach commissions discuss options regarding moving last call to 2 a.m.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of how as Miami Beach commissioners are moving forward with rolling back last call for alcohol.

Miami Beach residents voted in favor of a measure back in November, asking city commissioners to pass an ordinance banning alcohol sales after 2 a.m. to help curb violence on the streets.

City commissioners are considering several options, all of which include rolling back alcohol sales from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Some of those options, however, would provide exceptions for businesses with enclosed areas, like hotels.

Some members of the commission are doubtful any of it will work.

“You know it seems like a lot of the crowd that has been giving us these problems aren’t even going to bars and nightclubs, they seem to prefer to congregate in the streets, in their cars and their hotel rooms and liquor doesn’t always seem to be their poison of choice,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola.

The commission could vote on an ordinance as soon as next month, which could go into effect by Spring Break.