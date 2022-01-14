Arrest made after police car set on fire outside synagogue

Brian Bocage, 21, is accused of setting a police car on fire outside a synagogue. He faces criminal mischief and arson charges.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have made an arrest in the arson of a police car outside a Lauderhill synagogue.

Brian Bocage, 21, was arrested Thursday night and faces charges of arson and criminal mischief, Lauderhill police said.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight Wednesday in the parking lot of the Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad at 6700 Northwest 44th Street.

According to police, surveillance video showed a man with a container walking up to the vehicle and pouring some kind of liquid on it before it was set on fire.

After a vandalism incident earlier this month, the unoccupied police car was left in the parking lot of the synagogue to scare away any would-be criminals.

Nobody was injured in the fire, and the synagogue was not damaged.

“It’s unfortunate somebody chose to do this,” Rabbi Levi Chanowitz told Local 10 News.

Added his wife Estie Chanowitz: “This is a place of worship, this is a place of peace.”

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.