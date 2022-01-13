Police car torched in parking lot of synagogue in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a police vehicle was set on fire in the parking lot of a synagogue.

The incident occurred overnight in the parking lot of the Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad at 6700 NW 44th St.

According to police, surveillance video shows a man with a container walking up to the vehicle and pouring some kind of liquid on it before it was set on fire.

The alleged arsonist was described as a slim male who was wearing a black hoodie.

Local 10 News was at the scene as someone was placed into handcuffs, however it’s unclear whether authorities are just questioning that person or whether that is indeed the person who set the police vehicle on fire.

