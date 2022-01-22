Woman joined girls’ fight at Miami Gardens school, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 37-year-old woman is facing charges in Miami-Dade County after she joined a fight among students outside of a school, police said.

Kerry Miller is accused of attacking a teenage girl on Jan. 14 outside of Myrtle Grove K-8 Center, at 3125 NW 176th St., in Miami Gardens.

A video shows a teenage girl punching a 13-year-old girl first. Tiphany Thomas, the victim’s mother, told Local 10 News she couldn’t believe that instead of intervening, an adult chose to join in the attack.

“She jumped out of her vehicle, grabbed my daughter, and restrained her while striking her in the head along with the other assailant,” Thomas said on Thursday.

According to the district, the students involved were disciplined. Officers arrested Miller and booked her shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Miller is facing charges of battery, educational institution interference, and resisting an officer without violence.

