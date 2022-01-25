Police: Armed carjacking leads to police chase that ended in Miami Beach

One person is in custody following a police chase that ended in Miami Beach, authorities say.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Cellphone video captured part of a police chase overnight that ended in Miami Beach.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to reports of a carjacking Monday night and spotted the vehicles involved in the incident.

A pursuit ensued and the victim’s vehicle was later found abandoned in the City of Miami, authorities said.

Police said officers followed the other vehicle involved in the carjacking onto the Julia Tuttle Causeway and into the City of Miami Beach, where the driver crashed the white BMW near the Welcome to Miami Beach sign.

The driver was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center after complaining of injuries and is in stable condition, authorities said.

No one else has been detained at this time.

The BMW was towed away from the scene Tuesday morning.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.