Coral Gables police officer accused of choking, handcuffing girlfriend

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A Coral Gables police officer is facing multiple charges after an argument with his girlfriend over infidelity ended with him choking the woman and handcuffing her, authorities said.

The incident occurred Sunday night at the couple’s home in Cutler Bay.

According to the officer’s arrest report, Cristino Perez, 56, and his girlfriend were laying in bed around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when they got into an argument over infidelity issues.

Police said the victim became enraged, pushed Perez’s back and then went to the living room to sleep on the couch.

Perez told the victim she needed to leave the home and the two began to struggle over a blanket, authorities said.

Police said the victim fell to the floor and Perez stood over her and began to choke her.

According to the arrest report, the woman kicked Perez to get him off of her and called out to her son to call the police.

Police said Perez took his girlfriend’s phone and that of her son so they wouldn’t be able to call 911.

Ad

The three eventually went to sleep in three separate bedrooms, but the altercation continued the next morning when the victim went into the master bedroom where Perez was and asked for her cellphone back, authorities said.

According to the report, Perez refused to give back the phone and told the victim to get out of the house because their relationship was over.

“The victim became enraged and slammed an empty beer bottle on the ground,” the arrest report stated. “The defendant goes up to the victim and interlocks his fingers with hers while twisting her hands and brought her to her knees, causing pain.”

Police said the victim then went back into the bedroom where she had slept the night before and punched a hole into the window before walking back to the front room of the house.

Police said Perez grabbed her by her robe, slammed her against a wall and then handcuffed the woman’s right wrist.

Ad

The woman’s son entered the room after hearing the commotion and told Perez to stop, authorities said.

Police said Perez pulled the victim to his bedroom and removed the handcuffs.

The woman then packed up her belongings and left, the report stated.

According to authorities, Perez claimed his girlfriend bit him on the right wrist, and he had visible bruising to his wrist and scratch marks on the right side of his neck. Further statements he made were redacted from the publicly released arrest report.

Perez was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness or victim and battery.

He faced a judge on Tuesday and received total bond of $5000 on the four charges. Perez was ordered to stay away from the victim and to surrender any firearms.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak released a statement Tuesday, saying Perez “has been relieved of duty with pay pending the decision by the State Attorney’s Office to formally charge the officer.”

Ad

“The Internal Affairs Section of the Coral Gables Police Department is also concurrently investigating the incident so we will not be commenting any further as is our protocol during on-going internal investigations,” he said.

Perez was also arrested for aggravated battery in 2011. The victim in that arrest form, who was Perez’s sister-in-law at the time, stated she was six months pregnant.

A Miami-Dade State Attorney’s close out memo said the victim in the case signed a non-prosecution form a day after the alleged incident took place.

According to a post on the city of Coral Gables’ Facebook page, Perez was named officer of the month in July 2017.