Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Sunrise

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Sunrise, Broward County, Traffic
(WPLG)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Friday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Nob Hill Road.

According to Sunrise police, a four-door vehicle and a cyclist were heading north on Nob Hill Road when the cyclist was struck by the car.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

The bicyclist, identified by police only as an older white man, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

