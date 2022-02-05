Miami police apprehend robbery suspect wanted for attacking officer

MIAMI – Authorities have apprehended a suspect that was wanted for an attack on a Miami police officer.

Victor Fernandez, 33, was taken into custody, the department announced on Saturday.

Fernandez was wanted after police said he attacked an officer on Friday morning.

That officer was trying to apprehend Fernandez in connection to a robbery that occurred earlier Friday morning, according to police.

The alleged attack happened at approximately 11 a.m. Friday on the 4100 block of West Flagler Street, police said.

The officer who was injured was treated at a local area hospital and at last check was in stable condition.