Police: Robbery suspect attacks Miami officer

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who they said attacked an officer Friday morning who was trying to apprehend him in connection with a robbery.

According to authorities, Victor Fernandez, 33, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday in the area of Northeast Third Court and 55th Street.

Police said he attacked the officer around 11 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of West Flagler Street.

He was last seen driving a white 2018 Honda Accord with Florida tag ESJP69.

The car’s driver-side headlight is damaged, authorities said.

No other details about the robbery or attack on the officer were immediately released.

Anyone with information about Fernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.