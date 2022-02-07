74º
Slain homeless man’s brother: Family learned of Dec. 21 murder on the news

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County
Jerome, who suffered from alcoholism, was killed. His family learned of his murder while watching the news.

MIAMI – Terrance Price said he didn’t hear from his brother on Christmas or New Year’s Eve. He said Jerome “Jerry” Price suffered from alcoholism. He was 56 years old and had been homeless for decades when he was killed.

He and his family didn’t know he had been murdered on Dec. 21 in Wynwood until they saw the news on television. Authorities released the surveillance video of the shooting.

“Watching the fire come from the muzzle was difficult to watch. He was in a fetal position,” the grieving brother said on Monday.

Detectives accused Willy Suarez, a real estate agent who prosecutors described as a serial killer on Friday, of shooting him five times. Suarez, 25, is also accused of killing another homeless man in October and of attempting to kill someone else in December.

Terrance Price had a message for Suarez: " You are a coward and we are going to get justice.”

He set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust in his brother’s memory.

“Jerry has family that has always loved and supported him even when it was his choice to choose the life of homelessness,” Price wrote. “And though it was a life we would have preferred he’d not been a part of, we supported him the best way we could and as much as he would allow.”

Ron Book, of the Miami Dade Homeless Trust, talked about the murder on Friday.

“You talk about stalking the weak, stalking the infirm, stalking the ill,” Book told Local 10 News. “I want people to remember these are decent human beings. They were down on their luck. They’ve had an illness or they’ve had this or that. That doesn’t make them lesser people.”

Suarez is being held without bond. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Surveillance video helped detectives to identify a serial killer who is a licensed real estate agent and targeted homeless men, prosecutors said.

