Local 10 Exclusive: Realtor to be charged with multiple murders in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will be officially charging realtor Willy Suarez Maceo with several murders Friday, labeling him a serial killer.

They will also be releasing video of one of the murders.

Suarez Maceo is currently charged with attempted murder, but he will soon be charged with two murders.

The third incident is what broke this. There is surveillance that shows the shooting of a homeless man who was sleeping on the ground.

The first homicide was a stabbing, and the second was a shooting in which the victim survived after taking a bullet to the head.

The third shooting was where he was caught on video shooting from a car.

