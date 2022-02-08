Dania Beach nonprofit building enclosures to keep wild monkeys safe

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A monkey named Spok will be the first to pilot an enclosure at a Dania Beach Sanctuary currently under construction.

The Dania Beach Vervet Project is building out the sanctuary to save the monkeys from pet trade poachers and urban hazards

Spotting wild monkeys in and around the mangroves of Dania Beach is at once enchanting and familiar for those who work and live near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Dr. Missy Williams is the science professor who has studied the monkeys and is now constructing the sanctuary to safeguard them from a host of urban hazards.

“People absolutely love them,” she said.

According to Dania Beach Vervet Project:

“We have lost several monkeys over the years due to electrocutions, car collisions, and severe wounds of unknown origins. Due to their non-native status, we cannot treat and release the monkeys back into the mangroves. The captured animal will be either euthanized or placed into a permitted facility which typically participates in the pet trade. We want to provide a home for these monkeys to live out their natural lives in a safe and enriching environment. Please consider donating to help us reach this goal.”

There are about 40 African vervet monkeys in the colony and Williams knows each by name, like Mikey, Goober, Mama, and Snow White.

Of the about 40, around 16 are part of the social group residing in the 3.5-acre area of leased private land where she plans to start building enclosures.

Each monkey a descendant from the ones that escaped from the now closed Dania chimp farm, which opened in the early 1940′s.

Williams says they imported primates from Africa for biomedical and entertainment purposes.

She has big plans for the space. The first enclosure is for one monkey and will be 200 square feet.

The Dania Beach Vervet Project is Williams non-profit. It is counting on private donations to expand and build sky trails through the mangroves.

The plan is to start with one enclosure for a monkey named Spok. Then, as more donations come through, they can add more enclosures, with hopes that all 16 who live in the stretch of land adjacent to the Park N Fly near the airport will have their own enclosures connected with the sky bridges, so they can still roam around the area but be protected from urban hazards like car collisions and poachers.

They also want to host related education programming for high school and university students.

Williams says they are currently expecting donations for the expansion plans.

To make a donation or read more about the project, click here.