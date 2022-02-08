70º
wplg logo

Local News

Neighbor suspected in Miami man’s ‘brutal murder’

Police and family plead for public’s help finding suspect

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Crime, Miami, Miami-Dade County
Police say the man shot dead this weekend knew Angel Jimenez Mejia, a neighbor who is suspected in the killing and has not been seen since.

MIAMI – A distraught wife stood inside the Miami Police Department, clutching a photo of her husband of 12 years.

Felix Cruz, 55, was killed over the weekend, and his family is asking the public’s help finding the man suspected of what police call “a brutal murder.”

It was early Sunday when Cruz was discovered lifeless with multiple wounds in his Allapattah home, near Northwest 24th Avenue and 35th Street.

Detectives say the suspect is Angel Jimenez Mejia, 45, a neighbor who has not been seen since. The two were believed to have been in a dispute of some sort.

“[Mejia has] been missing since the homicide,” said Miami police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar. “He has not been in contact with his family. He has not returned home.”

Police say Mejia ditched his blood-stained clothing at the scene, and they do believe they have the murder weapon. Those details are not being released.

“We don’t want to make public yet the exact cause of death,” Aguilar said. “We’re hoping to hear that through a confession by the defendant.”

Cruz, a mechanic, leaves behind three children.

If you have information, you are urged to call Miami police at 305-603-6350 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of $5,000 is being offered for info leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter