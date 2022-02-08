Neighbor suspected in Miami man’s ‘brutal murder’

Police say the man shot dead this weekend knew Angel Jimenez Mejia, a neighbor who is suspected in the killing and has not been seen since.

MIAMI – A distraught wife stood inside the Miami Police Department, clutching a photo of her husband of 12 years.

Felix Cruz, 55, was killed over the weekend, and his family is asking the public’s help finding the man suspected of what police call “a brutal murder.”

It was early Sunday when Cruz was discovered lifeless with multiple wounds in his Allapattah home, near Northwest 24th Avenue and 35th Street.

Detectives say the suspect is Angel Jimenez Mejia, 45, a neighbor who has not been seen since. The two were believed to have been in a dispute of some sort.

“[Mejia has] been missing since the homicide,” said Miami police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar. “He has not been in contact with his family. He has not returned home.”

❗️INFORMATION NEEDED❗️Our Homicide Unit needs the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Angel Jimenez-Mejia, D.O.B. 8/4/1977, who is the suspect responsible for a brutal murder. Anyone who knows the suspects’ whereabouts are asked to call 305-603-6350. (1/2)… pic.twitter.com/N8ToicmsV6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 8, 2022

Police say Mejia ditched his blood-stained clothing at the scene, and they do believe they have the murder weapon. Those details are not being released.

“We don’t want to make public yet the exact cause of death,” Aguilar said. “We’re hoping to hear that through a confession by the defendant.”

Ad

Cruz, a mechanic, leaves behind three children.

If you have information, you are urged to call Miami police at 305-603-6350 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of $5,000 is being offered for info leading to an arrest.