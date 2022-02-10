Woman who stopped to aid mother to deliver baby on Miami bridge isn’t done helping

Stela Niznik had finished a yoga class and she was on her way to work when she stopped to help a pregnant woman who was in labor on the South Miami Avenue bridge.

Niznik called 911 about 8:30 a.m., on Monday, to report the pregnant woman needed medical attention. There was blood on her legs.

The 911 dispatcher asked Niznik what she had in her car. She had her yoga mat and clean towels. The woman was on the mat when Niznik saw the baby’s head.

“She said, ‘OK, now I need you to take a deep breath and I need you to stay calm. You need to deliver this baby right now.’ I’m on the phone. I’m like what? Like, my first thought was, ‘I didn’t even sanitize my hands ... eventually the baby just perfectly like landed in my hands.”

The baby was a girl. Miami Fire Rescue arrived to help both the mom and daughter. Niznik was shaken and couldn’t stop thinking about them. She said her mission isn’t done. On Wednesday, she was able to hold the baby girl again at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s maternity ward.

Niznik, the co-owner of the Chicken and The Egg, a restaurant in Downtown Miami, showed up with gifts. She has thought about the intention she set during her yoga class that morning. It was to do something good for someone else. Niznik and the baby’s mother both feel it was all just meant to be.

“There is definitely a special connection ... She definitely came into the world and made her first friend ... I don’t think it was a coincidence that I just happened to be there and that I just happened to stop.”

The baby’s Haitian mother agreed and said in Spanish there is no doubt God placed Niznik in her path. She named the baby Darlie Stela and said she had endured a perilous journey while pregnant. She traveled with her husband and four-year-old daughter from Chile to Miami. The coronavirus pandemic changed the economic situation and there was plenty of desperation.

“After 3 long months of bus rides and walking through 11 countries, while experiencing mental and physical hardships, including being robbed multiple times, the family finally made it to Miami. They are in need of a home, clothing, food, and money for medical bills,” Niznik wrote.

She is asking the South Florida community to join her effort to help baby Darlie Stela and set up the “Miracle Yoga Mat Baby” page on Wednesday evening on GoFundMe.

