Detectives ask for help with finding Westchester woman

Glorida Cifuentes vanished on Friday in Westchester, police said.

MIAMI – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a 69-year-old woman they consider to be in danger.

Gloria Cifuentes, who is 5-foot, 2-inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds, left her home on Friday morning in the Westchester neighborhood.

According to Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, she was last seen wearing black pants and a striped shirt in the 9000 block of Southwest 21st Terrace.

Thomas is asking anyone with information about Cifuentes’ whereabouts to call Detective Y. Hernandez at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.