Family asks public to identify driver on video in Miami-Dade

A grieving family is asking the public for help with finding a driver who struck and killed a man in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Ignacio Arteaga was killed while riding his electric tricycle earlier this month in Miami-Dade County.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a grey four-door car struck Arteaga and didn’t stop to render aid, police said.

Arteaga’s family is asking the public for help with identifying the driver who struck him shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Feb 1 at the intersection of Northwest 30th Avenue and 32nd Street

The beloved grandfather died after the crash, which likely damaged the car’s passenger side, according to Detective Michael Quinones, of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Quinones said it’s possible that the driver did not realize what happened, so they are asking anyone with damage on the passenger’s side of their vehicle to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Quinones asked anyone with information to call the homicide bureau at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.