Driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Sunrise that killed bicyclist

SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested over the weekend, two days after he struck a bicyclist with his car and then fled the scene, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Nob Hill Road.

Devin Doers, 44, was arrested Sunday on charges of tampering with physical evidence, failing to remain at the scene of a crash resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, reckless driving, careless driving and failing to yield.

According to Sunrise police, a four-door vehicle and a cyclist were heading north on Nob Hill Road when the cyclist was struck by the car.

Police said the driver, later identified as Doers, failed to remain at the scene.

The bicyclist, identified by police only as an older white man, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of Doers’ arrest report. Records show he is currently being held at the Broward County Main Jail.