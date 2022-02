A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Hallandale Beach.

It happened early Tuesday evening near South Dixie Highway, south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The person who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Police are investigating how that person ended up on the tracks.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play at this time but are reviewing cameras in the area to confirm what happened.