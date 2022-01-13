1 injured, 1 escapes unharmed after SUV stops on train tracks in Miami

MIAMI – A Brightline train struck an SUV Thursday morning that had stopped on the train tracks in Miami, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and 20th Street.

According to Miami police, one person inside the vehicle was able to get out of the car before the train struck it.

Miami Fire Rescue officials confirmed that two other adults inside the vehicle were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.