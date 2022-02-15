Woman, baby escape from car moments before it’s struck by train in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A woman was able to save herself and her baby from getting struck by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach after her car got stuck on the tracks, authorities said.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue and police responded to the scene on Southwest 10th Street after the incident.

Photos taken at the scene show significant damage to the front end of the vehicle.

The car has since been removed from the tracks.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue took to social media after the collision to warn the public to drive safely.