Colombian working as Venezuelan diplomat was DEA informant

MIAMI – A federal judge unsealed records on Wednesday in Miami revealing that a Colombian businessman who Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had described as his envoy was a confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. ordered records prosecutors submitted on Feb. 23, 2021, to be unsealed in the case of Alex Nain Saab Moran, who was charged on July 25, 2019.

The records show Saab agreed to cooperate with U.S. authorities as an “active law enforcement source” in 2018 and he was supposed to surrender in 2019. Cabo Verde authorities detained him in June 2020, and he was extradited to the U.S. on Oct. 16.

The alleged deal with the DEA “included providing law enforcement with information about the bribes that he paid” and there were “concerns regarding the safety and security” of him and his family were this be disclosed, prosecutors wrote.

Maduro claimed the U.S. was in violation of international law after “kidnapping” Saab, Venezuela’s deputy ambassador to the African Union. His administration launched a social media campaign in his defense.

Venezuela claimed Saab, who was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, was allegedly on a trip to negotiate with Iran on behalf of the Venezuelan government when he was detained. The U.S. indictment alleged he was part of a 2011-15 conspiracy to launder $350 million.

The alleged conspiracy involved a Venezuelan government contract to build low-income housing units, meetings in Miami, bank accounts in Venezuela, Florida, and overseas. It also allegedly included the misuse of Venezuela’s former government-controlled exchange rate.

The currency controls allowed fraudsters to get a favorable exchange rate, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors accused Saab of submitting false import documents and bribing Venezuelan officials to approve those documents.

In 2019, the U.S. Treasury accused Saab of bribing Maduro’s stepsons to exploit no-bid overvalued government contracts that included a food subsidy program and a sophisticated network of shell companies to launder hundreds of millions of dollars in corruption proceeds.

DEA Miami investigated the case with assistance from the FBI’s Miami Field Office and Homeland Security Investigation’s Miami Field Office.

Saab was facing one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and seven counts of money laundering through violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In November, the judge dropped most of those charges. He now faces one count of conspiracy to launder money. He pleaded not guilty.