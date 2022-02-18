Grieving family’s plea in Hialeah: Find beloved TikToker’s killer

A grieving family stood with detectives on Thursday night in Hialeah asking the public for help with finding the hit-and-run driver who killed a hospital tech.

HIALEAH, Fla. – The grieving family of a 34-year-old Hialeah Hospital tech, whose videos while wearing scrubs made him popular on TikTok during the pandemic, stood next to detectives on Thursday night to ask the public for help with finding his killer.

Leonardo Gil Fraga, a beloved healthcare worker who amassed more than 100,000 followers, was riding his motorcycle home after work about 9:30 p.m., on Jan. 25, when the driver of a sports utility vehicle struck him.

The driver left him to die at the intersection of East Eighth Avenue and 21st Street in Hialeah. There wasn’t much that paramedics could do. A doctor at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center pronounced him dead.

His aunt Katiuska Fraga’s plea: “Please, we need help. We need to know the driver that night ... please, we need any detail.”

Hialeah Acting Chief George Fuente knows the SUV suffered right-side damage, so officers asked owners of body shops and mechanics if they remember any vehicles with suspicious damage during the last three weeks.

“I ask that you please if you know something say something,” Fuente said during a news conference.

Surveillance video shows the driver stopped but didn’t stay. Through tears, relatives said Fraga, who was born in Cuba, moved to South Florida in 2010 with a long list of dreams that all came to an end with that driver.

“We have been after these people for three weeks now,” Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said during a news conference.

Fraga’s family and detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run crash to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-953-5300 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

