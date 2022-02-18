Join Local 10 for annual ‘Walk for The Animals’ event

The Humane Society of Broward County is inviting you to its 32nd Annual Walk for The Animals on March 5 at Huizenga Park.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On a Saturday morning in March, you and a four-legged friend can walk together for a good cause.

The Humane Society of Broward County is inviting you to its 32nd Annual Walk for The Animals.

The 1.25 mile walk will feature booths, live entertainment and loads of paw-sitive spirit.

It takes place Mar. 5 at Huizenga Park, 32 East Las Olas Boulevard, in Fort Lauderdale. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

WPLG Local 10′s Jacey Birch will emcee the event.

“We are so excited that the VCA Walk for the Animals will be held in person this year,” said Cherie Watcher, Vice President of Marketing for the Humane Society of Broward County. “While last year’s virtual event was a successful twist on our long-standing tradition, we look forward to seeing our supporters and their pets at Huizenga Park. As the Humane Society of Broward County’s largest fundraiser each year, this Walk provides funding for our important programs and services to help the animals we care for.”

Ad

Those who raise $150 will earn the official walk T-shirt. If you’re not able to participate in person, the organization has provided an online option where you can make donations, bid for auction items, watch the walk live and even take part in a scavenger hunt. For more information, visit Walk4theAnimals.com.