Street renamed after 8-year old shot and killed in Miami-Dade

8-year-old, Jada Page, was honored with a street sign after she was shot and killed six years ago.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A street sign honoring 8-year-old Jada Page was revealed to her family and the community on Thursday to honor her life and carry on her legacy.

Page was shot outside of her grandmother’s northwest Miami-Dade house in August 2016.

County commissioners adopted a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Jean Monestime to designate a portion of Northwest 25th Avenue at its intersection with Northwest 102nd Street as “Jada Page Boulevard.”

Jada’s mother, Dominique Brown, took to the podium to share how she’s been getting through the loss of her daughter.

“When you can’t wrap your head around it, wrap your faith around it,” she said.

Family and community partners spoke of Page, calling her a light and hoping that this tragedy will highlight the dangers of gun violence.

Page’s dance team performed a routine, and her cousin sang a song in honor of Page.

Ad

Her family hopes that this sign will be a physical reminder of Page’s importance to this community.

The case remains unsolved.