2 teens arrested following robbery, shooting that left another teen dead in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two teenagers have been arrested following a robbery in Miramar last week that led to the shooting death of another teenage suspect, authorities confirmed Monday.

Miramar police identified the two teenage suspects as Anthony Person, 16, and Jonovan Campo, 17.

According to police, officers were called to the Silver Shores gated community along the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in reference to a robbery.

Police said the victim told officers that he was robbed by three people and that he shot one of them.

The suspect who was shot was later identified as 16-year-old Azarya Murphy. A gun was found on the ground near his body, according to authorities.

Ad

Azarya Murphy, 16, was fatally shot Feb. 14, 2022, during a robbery in Miramar, authorities said.

Police said the gun that was found was not the one the victim used, but an additional one found at the scene.

“Everything doesn’t add up,” Murphy’s mother, Rhonda Fraser, told Local 10 News. “If he’s robbing, why’s he shot in the back of the head? Why’s his phone missing? Why’s there a gun on the floor next to him without his prints? Where is one plus one equaling two here, because it’s not equaling two to me.”

Officers and first responders from the Miramar Fire-Rescue Department worked to save the teen’s life before he was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

According to police, another robbery was reported in the same area, near the Silver Shores Clubhouse on Feb. 5.

The victim in that robbery reported being robbed at gunpoint by multiple people.

Police did not immediately confirm when Person and Campo were taken into custody, but said their arrest affidavits would be released later on Monday or sometime Tuesday.