Police: Teen fatally shot by man who claims he was robbed in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating an alleged robbery that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy.

According to police, officers were called to the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery.

Police said the victim told officers that he was robbed by three people and that he shot one of them.

The suspect who was shot was later identified as a 16-year-old boy. A gun was found on the ground near his body, according to authorities.

Police said the gun that was found was not the one the victim used, but an additional one found at the scene.

Officers and first responders from the Miramar Fire-Rescue Department worked to save the teen’s life before he was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Police said they are still searching for the other two people involved in the robbery.

According to police, another robbery was reported in the same area, near the Silver Shores Clubhouse on Feb. 5.

The victim in that robbery reported being robbed, at gunpoint, by multiple people.

Anyone with further information about the robbery and shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.