Fatal shooting associated with street dirt bike riders, deputies say

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Sunday in Cooper City.

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting associated with a group of riders of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes Sunday on the streets of Broward County.

The shooting killed one man and injured another about 4:35 p.m., on Flamingo Road and Southwest 55th Street, in Cooper City, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead on the street and reported the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

