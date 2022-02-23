Former Miss Florida executive director charged with stealing from pageant scholarship program

76-year-old Mary Wickersham. Wickersham is known by most in the pageant world as Mary Sullivan.

MIAMI – A former pageant director is facing federal charges on accusations that she stole from the Miss Florida scholarship program.

That woman is 76-year-old Mary Wickersham.

Wickersham, known by most in the pageant world as Mary Sullivan, is the former executive director for the Miss Florida pageant scholarship program and is now facing seven counts of wire fraud.

FDLE agents on the case say in 2011 she formed a fake corporation, called Miss Florida LLC and used it to deposit donation money in a bank account only she had access to.

Money that was meant for the real Miss Florida organization.

Agents say in total, Wickersham pocketed at least 100 thousand dollars for her personal benefit.

Speaking only with Local 10 News, Jaclyn Raulerson, who was crowned Miss Florida in 2010 under Wickersham, says she is shocked.

“I think it’s really disappointing that somebody in that role for as long as they were in that role potentially could have used that role to enrich herself,” Raulerson said. “Hopefully the truth comes to light about all of that because it is an organization that involves so many countless people and charities and sponsors.”

In light of the allegations, Raulerson is speaking out to highlight the Miss Florida organization in light of the scandal.

“As disappointing as it is, I am still very proud to be part of the Miss Florida organization because it really is a life changing organization,” she said. “You can speak to a majority of the contestants and they will tell you how the organization changed their life. That is what trumps what’s going on right now.”

FDLE began its case after receiving information from the Miss Florida Scholarship Program about missing funds.