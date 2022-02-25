Local Ukrainians monitor situation after invasion, devising plans to help

South Florida church leaders are establishing a committee to help get money to those in need in Ukraine

COOPER CITY, Fla. – South Florida Ukrainians continued to monitor the situation in their home country overnight after Russia’s Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion in Eastern Europe. Church leaders are saying that thoughts and prayers are appreciated, but what they also need are community members taking action to support their loved ones fighting for freedom in Ukraine.

Iryna Maxfield, the president of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas in Cooper City along with Pastor Mykhaylo Tsyupka listened to news from the pastor’s son-in-law as he spoke by telephone.

“Today we woke up in a different country hearing bombing of Lutsk,” Maxfield translated, adding that Lutsk is one of the largest cities in Western Ukraine.

Maxfield said the Russian president’s denial of Ukraine’s statehood of its distinct culture and history of independence is sadly a familiar refrain.

“Historically we have so much pain about this. The whole world has to respond somehow because Putin in this moment is showing I do what I want to do.

Ukrainian American Cub President Donna Maksymowich Waskiewicz who directs the Ukrainian Dancers of Miami said that there is one difference between what is happening now and what happened in 2014 Crimea.

“The rest of the world really knows what is going on now.”

The church and others with loved ones in Ukraine are making plans to raise funds to help support loved ones to secure food, clothing and medical supplies. And while some Ukrainians are sad and frightened, they are also determined to fight for their freedom.

“This pain makes them fight,” Maxfield said.

The church is asking anyone who would like to make a monetary donation, to contact them through their website at http://ukrainianorthodox.church/contact/ or call (954) 649-0834.