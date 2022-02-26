CDC risk assessment: Broward, Dade report medium COVID-19 level

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Saturday Miami-Dade and Broward counties have a medium community-level risk on COVID-19.

The CDC risk assessment is based on the latest data on hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new cases.

The prevention steps for residents in a medium-level community include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested for the coronavirus when experiencing symptoms.

Those who are at high risk for severe illness must talk to their healthcare provider about whether or not they need to wear a face mask and take other precautions.

Monroe, Palm Beach, and Collier counties were also at a medium-level risk.

According to the Mayo Clinic’s forecasting tool, Florida’s hot spots were Highlands, Sarasota, Hillsborough, Sumter, Bradford, Union, Baker, Columbia, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Taylor, Dixie, Jefferson, Leon, Wakulla, Franklin, Calhoun, Jackson, and Santa Rosa counties.

For more information about the CDC assessment in other areas of the country, visit this page.

Data from the Florida Department of Health’s latest report

There have been 69,790 deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the pandemic in Florida, including 52,499 who were 65 years old or older.

Florida’s new case positivity rate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, when 119 more people died of COVID-19, was 5.6%. The cumulative positivity right is 26.8%.

MIAMI-DADE

Positivity rate (Feb. 18-24): 2.8%

New cases (Feb. 18-24): 3,176

Cumulative case positivity rate: 26.7%

Cumulative % vaccinated: 97%

BROWARD

Positivity rate (Feb. 18-24): 3.5%

New cases (Feb. 18-24): 1,765

Cumulative case positivity rate: 23.9%

Cumulative % vaccinated: 84%